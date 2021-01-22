Those who knew Hank Aaron heaped praise on the baseball legend on Friday. Aaron passed away Friday at the age of 86.

Robin Yount

“Of all those that I played with, Hank was the biggest influence on my career,” Yount said in a statement to WTMJ. “The way that Hank, the greatest player of all-time, played the game, carried himself on and off the field, and remained humble, made the greatest impact on me as a 19 year-old. None of that ever changed in the 45 years since Hank retired. He was a great man and his friendship will be sorely missed.”

Gene Mueller

(Hank) was baseball royalty,” WTMJ’s Gene Mueller told Steve Scaffidi. “We were so lucky to have him here in Milwaukee. If you had the chance to meet him, you realized the athlete was one part, but the man was even better.”

Tom Haudricourt

“(Hank was) one of the greatest hitters in the history of baseball,” the Journal Sentinel’s Tom Haudricourt told WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi.

Jeff Levering

“This hurts,” Brewers play-by-play man Jeff Levering told WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi. “He was a god amongst mortals.”

Brian Anderson

“He’s an icon,” TV announcer Brian Anderson said. “He’ll never be matched.”

Greg Matzek

“You felt like you were in the presence of greatness (when you were around him),” WTMJ Sports Director Greg Matzek said. “There was a reason I was #44 playing baseball or basketball. I was #44 because of Hank Aaron.”

Lance Allan

“Hank was unbelievable kind and generous,” TMJ4 News Sports reporter Lance Allan told WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi.

Sophia Minnaert

“To me, 755 (home runs) is still that sacred number.” Fox Sports Wisconsin Brewers reporter Sophia Minnaert told WTMJ’s Bryan Dee.