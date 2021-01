MILWAUKEE — Official numbers from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office outline just how difficult 2020 was for the city.

Here are the death totals for the year:

Preliminary 2020 death data:



Accidents: 1,038

Homicides: 215

Suicides: 123

Natural (non-COVID): 6,492

COVID-related: 887



Not all natural deaths are reported to our office. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) January 19, 2021

The Office also on Tuesday shared a chart showing COVID-19 deaths by age. The 70-79 age group was hit hardest by the virus, with 253 deaths. That is followed by the 80-89 age group, with 226 deaths, and the 60-69 age group, with 170 deaths from the coronavirus.