“Nobody.”

That was Davante Adams’ answer when asked who can stop the Packers’ offense after a 32-18 win over the Rams.

Is his confidence well placed?

Packers reporter Jason Wilde thinks we’ll find out this weekend.

“We’ll put that to the test against a Tampa Bay team that obviously held them to 10 points,” Wilde told Wisconsin’s Morning News on WTMJ. “When Aaron Rodgers turns the ball over twice, including a pick 6, that was stopping themselves a little bit in that game. It’ll be really interesting to see how they match up the second time around against Tampa Bay.”

Voice of the Packers Wayne Larrivee believes this is a different Buccaneers team than the Packers saw back in October.

“Tampa Bay found itself offensively down the stretch of the regular season,” says Larrivee. “They’re better offensively, but they’re not as good defensively…their defense is still good, but it’s not quite the lights out unit that it was back in October.”

So, what should Packers fans expect on Sunday according to Wayne?

“Two good teams playing really well at this stage of the year. This should be a heck of a game.”