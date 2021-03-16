It was one year ago that Wisconsin eateries went dark as COVID’s grip tightened on the state.

Many restaurants have since reopened amid diminished capacities, in a world where take-out and the drive thru rule dinner hour.

President and CEO of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association Kristine Hillmer says it’s hard to believe that we are still in the midst of the pandemic.

“Restaurants are still really suffering,” she tells WTMJ. “The recent data that we have that was taken in February of this year says that there are still a lot of operators who are going to be reducing staff, their sales were considerably low, and they just didn’t see at that time where there are glimmers of hope.”

Hillmer says things have started looking up, but it’s believed that some restaurants will not economically recover from the pandemic until 2023 or later.

