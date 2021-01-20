MADISON- Nearly 1.6 million people in Wisconsin are a step closer to becoming eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as part of Phase 1B.

The State’s Disaster Medical Advisory Committee unanimously voted to pass its recommendations to the Department of Public Health this morning.

Included in Phase 1B will be people age 65 or older, as well as teachers and staff members working in K-12 schools, grocery store employees, prisoners and correctional workers. Also included in the next phase will be public transit workers, 911 dispatchers and mink farmer.

The plan now heads to the Department of Health Services, which could vote on the expanded plan this week.

Phase 1B, which already included the elderly, police and fire fighters, opens on Monday, January 25th.