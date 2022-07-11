Join WTMJ had they head down to the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair! Celebrate 171 years of tradition with amazing food, entertainment, attractions, agriculture and more! Your favorite WTMJ shows will be broadcasting live from the Wisconsin State Fair Park each day alongside the WTMJ Street Team.

Cream Puff-a-Palooza – August 3, 2022

The Cream Puff-a-Palooza is back! No more waiting in line at 3am. No more hoping you get to the front before the cream puffs are all gone! Register for a 6 pack of delicious cream puffs below starting Monday, July 18 at 6am! It’s cream puff-a-palooza, from the Wisconsin State Fair and WTMJ. For official contest rules, click here.