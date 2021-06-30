During the 2021 regular season of Milwaukee professional baseball game, Newsradio 620 WTMJ will give away a prize in the middle of the fifth inning called “Freebie in the 5th” if there is a sponsor providing a prize. In the middle of the fifth inning, fans will listen for the cue to call and will have the chance to win the designated prize for that game. Prizes will vary throughout the season and rules will be updated periodically. See below for sponsored weeks and prizing.

Monday, July 5, 2021 – Sunday, July 11, 2021: Each daily winner will receive (2) admission tickets and (1) parking pass to 2021 EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh. ARV of the prize is $110.

Monday, July 19, 2021 – Sunday, July 25, 2021: Each daily winner will receive (2) admission tickets and (1) parking pass to 2021 EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh. ARV of the prize is $110.

For official contest rules, click here.