Stories you might have missed from across Wisconsin.

Ashwaubenon: Manure Spill being investigated.

Put down your lunch until this story is over. The Wisconsin Department of Natural resources is investigating a manure spill that took place in Eastern Outagamie County and western Brown County. The spill resulted in a fish kill. Tuesday, the department was notified of manure in Dutchman Creek and then a staffer noticed dead fish in the creek. The source of the manure is unknown but the DNR and county Land Conservation are on scene looking into the issue. The DNR is recommending that people and pets avoid contact with Dutchman Creek. Ok, you can go back to your lunch. Full Story

Appleton: Governor declares July 18, Culver’s Day?

Custard and burgers and curds, oh my! Yesterday was a big day for a restaurant chain that has become synonymous with Wisconsin. Culver’s celebrated its 40th anniversary yesterday and it was a milestone that was not overlooked by Governor Tony Evers. In recognition of the impact the burger restaurant has had on Wisconsin, Evers declared July 18 as Culvers day for the state .Culver’s which opened it’s first restaurant in Sauk City has expanded to nearly 1,000 locations across 26 states. The Governor’s proclamation described Culver’s as “embodying the “American Dream” by offering individuals the opportunity to own their own restaurant and providing employment to thousands.” Happy anniversary. Does anyone know the flavor of the day? Full Story

Pulaski: Polka Days Festival this weekend.

It’s time to roll out the barrel in Pulaski this weekend. The 45th annual Pulaski Polka Days runs through Sunday featuring music, vendors, and polka lovers from across the country traveling to Pulaski to perform and participate. Originally a one-day festival, Polka Days has evolved into a four day celebration including fireworks and a parade. Last year Polka Days attracted 32,000 visitors, and according to the event’s organizer similar attendance is expected this year. Polka Days is happening at the Pulaski Polka Days Grounds and offers free admission on Sunday. Full Story