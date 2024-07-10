Stories you might have missed from across Wisconsin.

Kenosha: Closed schools may be used as affordable housing.

Kenosha isn’t alone when it comes to looking for ways to provide more housing for residents. The solution may come in the shape of six schools that were permanently closed at the end of this school year. The Kenosha Unified School District approved a district consolidation and downsizing plan last December to help close a $15 million deficit. The result was closing the six schools that now might provide affordable housing for Kenosha residents under a plan being considered between the district and city officials. Patrick Finnemore, school district facilities director, told WPR that the vacant school buildings could end up bringing more people, and essentially more children to Kenosha. He said that each site has been looked at and evaluated for redevelopment. Some hurdles that need to be overcome are the age of the buildings (100 yrs), no a/c and no elevators. Full Story

Green Bay: School District proposes $183 million referendum.

It wouldn’t be an election in Wisconsin without another school referendum. This November might not disappoint in Green Bay, where the school district is proposing a $183 million capital referendum be added to the ballot. According to the Green-Bay Press gazette most of the money would be used for adding spaces and remodeling schools. The changes are needed to accommodate new student numbers brought on by boundary changes and school consolidations. The Board is also expected to vote on the final projects that would be included in the referendum later this month. According to the district, the rate at which they tax property owners should not go up. Full Story

Milwaukee: Haley, DeSantis denied speaking spots at RNC.

There is a clear message coming out o the RNC, Don’t challenge the leader. Two prominent Republicans who challenged Donald Trump in the primaries and were viewed as his main GOP rivals have been notified they will not be speaking next week at the RNC. Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis have been trying to mend fences with Trump. Haley has released her delegates and encouraged them to support Trump and DeSantis has endorsed him, but it doesn’t seem to make a difference. Haley will not be attending the convention because according to her spokesman, “she wasn’t invited”. DeSantis will be in town but on the periphery of the convention, participating in a panel discussion and having breakfast with the Florida delegation. It goes to show, if you don’t have anything nice to say, keep your mouth shut. Full Story

Monona: City imposes 180 day moratorium on vape shops.

If you dream of opening a vape shop, stay out of Monona…for now. The city is in the midst of a six month moratorium on vape shops to address health and safety concerns raised by city officials. The moratorium prevents retailers from obtaining zoning and building permits to sell e-cigarettes. This came after city council members rejected the opening of a 4th vape shop because of its proximity to schools. Monona’s city administrator claims the purpose of the moratorium is to determine the appropriate number of vape shops for a city that has a population of 8,500. The moratorium affects vape shops that have 10% or more of their floor space devoted to e-cigarettes and related paraphernalia. Full Story