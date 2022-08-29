MILWAUKEE – University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee students moving into the residence halls Monday.

More than 3,000 students from 31 different states and 46 different countries will be living in UWM’s 5 dorm buildings.

I’m at UW-Milwaukee’s Sandburg Hall as students begin moving into their dorms. pic.twitter.com/N425h4pzxc — Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) August 29, 2022

Classes begin Tuesday, Sept. 6th. Move-in began at 7:30 a.m. but times were staggered to prevent the garage and elevators from getting too packed.

UW-Milwaukee students move into the dorms today! What’s one thing they knew they couldn’t forget? pic.twitter.com/I48v3fHSsA — Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) August 29, 2022

There aren’t any COVID-19 restrictions. Vaccines and masks aren’t required. Testing will be available for anyone who questions their status. The halls are mostly full but the university left a few rooms open in case students need to quarantine.