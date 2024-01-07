The playoffs looked very unlikely when the Green Bay Packers were sitting at 2-5, but they won seven of their last 10 to finish the season at 9-8 and clinched a playoff birth after beating the Chicago Bears 17-9.

Jordan Love threw for 316 yards and completed two touchdowns to rookie wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks to lead the Packers offense and the Packers defense held the Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears offense to just nine points.

The Packers will take on former Green Bay Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday in Dallas. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:15pm.