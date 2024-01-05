In the hallowed grounds of Lambeau Field this Sunday, the Green Bay Packers will write another chapter with the Chicago Bears, as a team that deserves much more than just a quick glance as of late.

While the Packers have won their last two outings, showcasing the potential of their first-year starting quarterback Jordan Love, complacency could be a more formidable opponent than any they’ve faced recently.

Nine straight. That’s how many wins the Packers have over the Bears as of late. If your’re curious when the last time they lost, you have to look back to the year of 2018 with then interim coach, Joe Philbin.

Love has indeed looked the part of a very capable starting QB, but the Bears, with their five wins in the last seven games, are not to be dismissed lightly.

Already out of the playoff mix, playing a team with absolutely nothing to lose is sometimes the most dangerous recipe for a major letdown.

The Chicago defense, reminiscent of their glory days, has managed an astounding 16 interceptions in their last six games, and have really turned the page since acquiring pass-rusher, Montez Sweat.

Look, are the Packers the better team? Yes, I think so. Do they have the better quarterback? Yes, without question. The better coach? Also, yes, but in rivalry games like this, all that stuff goes out the window, especially against a team where their super bowl lies in ruining a playoff bid for their most hated team, and not in February.

At the end of the day, there is not a better way for the Bears to end their season on Sunday other than pulling the upset, and having Green Bay join them on the couch to watch the post-season.

The Packers, as of late, are playing like a playoff team, and if they want to continue doing so, it all begins, and ends with not overlooking the Bears.