The 2023 Green Bay Packers face a critical challenge in their up and down season when they get set to host the NFC South leader in the Tampa Bay Bucs on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

With only four games remaining in the regular season, somehow, someway, THIS version of the Packers, the same team that didn’t win a game in the whole month of October remains in the driver’s seat for the seventh, and final playoff spot.

As much of this season has gone for Jordan Love and company, this Sunday will serve as another tough test and one that this Packers team MUST PASS.

Last week, I discussed the challenge that was ahead of them heading into New York. The first time they had been road favorites in quite some time. Winners of three straight, and back in the playoff mix, and well, on Monday, the final grade turned out to be a big fat failure – in almost every conceivable way – offense, defense, special teams, you name it.

This week HAS to be different.

I need to see more out of a defense that continues to be a massive question mark, week in and week out.

One of the highest paid coordinators needs to ensure his special teams unit doesn’t screw things up.

I need to see Love bounce back after a subpar performance, and despite the injuries, get back on the same track he was on during the last month before the meltdown in the meadowlands.

Sure, you can call it a must-win for multiple reasons. Number 1, they need to win to remain in the playoff picture. Number two, they need to show us that Monday night was just a weird fluke against a team they should have beat, but however you want to spin it, this Packers team, the youngest team in the NFL, has to prove to not only us, but themselves that when they face a bit of adversity, they are capable of able of looking it back in the eyes, and responding.