It only took 13 weeks of football, but the Green Bay Packers seemed to have finally turned a corner in their season.

If I told you back in April that the Packers would be in the driver’s seat for the playoffs, and Jordan Love, after trading away Aaron Rodgers, would be the top quarterback in football over the last month or so, every single Packers fan, including myself, would have asked where we should sign the dotted line.

With 5 games left to go, the Jordan Love-led Packers are currently in that position and are doing so with house money.

Now, it wasn’t easy, it was pretty, but eventually, they got there.

After beginning the season with a dominating win over the rival Chicago Bears, the next handful of weeks were up and down for Love and the offense.

The team went winless for a month.

Love was tossing game-ending interception after game-ending interception. Nowadays, he’s the same quarterback that is simply out-dueling guys like Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.

The defense struggles to stop just about any and everything, and the play calling on offense was anything other than good.

Fast forward to where we are today, Love, rookie receivers, rookie tight ends, and the defense as a whole, despite multiple injuries are beginning to establish themselves into a respectable team.

Earlier this week I praised Packers general manager, Brian Gutekunst for a job well done and rightfully so, but a good chunk of the credit should also go to this organization as a whole for being patient when the team couldn’t win a game in October, and things began to look bleak.

What we are all witnessing is the patience in Green Bay that is now starting to pay off.

No one lost sight of the big picture.

They worked through their issues, and lo and behold, the top QB of the last three weeks now resides in Titletown with a very good chance to do something this team could not do last season.