April 25th, 2023, was a day that helped change the landscape for this version of the Green Bay Packers when Brian Gutekunst and Co. shipped out the league’s 4-time MVP to allow Jordan Love to take the reigns in Titletown.

Before this season began, there was a sense of optimism that was met with a bit of doubt as the season started to play itself out.

Injuries, rookie mistakes, and untimely errors, all have played into this season, no doubt, and despite all that, somehow, someway, this team still controls its own destiny.

Let’s call it what it is – this season has been one of many ups, and many downs, none of which was unexpected for most normal-thinking fans.

One of the ups though, has been the play of #10 in the last month that, to me, has cemented his status as the present and the future of this team for today, and tomorrow.

The former first-round draft pick, who was the center of much criticism, has clearly established himself as someone this franchise can lean on for years to come.

Jordan Love last 5 games:



1336 yards

9 TDs

3 INT

98.6 rating

3 Wins



— Brandon Sneide (@Brandon_Sneide) November 24, 2023

After dominantly taming the Lions, on national television, and against a top 10 defense, Love displayed the talent, the poise, and the swagger of an NFL franchise QB – one, of which, we have grown accustomed to.

A lot can be talked about what he can or cannot do, but one thing has been certain, Love’s ability to remain calm and in control amongst multiple moving pieces around him might be the most impressive thing about him, even despite him being in the top half of the league in passing yards and touchdowns.

After things haven’t looked so good early, Love is the main reason this team has a playoff chase in their possession, and why the Packers have their next franchise quarterback currently on their roster.