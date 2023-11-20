It took 707 days, but on Sunday, Jordan Love finally broke the 300-yard or more streak and looked damn good doing it.

Tough day for the “Jordan Love Sucks” crowd, if I may add.

I think it is safe to say that all season has been a handful of twists, and turns, and on Sunday, things started to turn for this version of the 2023 Packers – the youngest team in the NFL.

The progress of winning was always going to be an uphill battle this season.

Going into the year, the team had to lean on their defense – a unit that still struggles to defend just about anything well.

Over the past few weeks, rookies, and first-year starters have started to step up – exactly what you wanted to see heading into 2024.

Look, you wanted to be able to establish some of these questions this season, and see if the answers were on this current roster.

Love finished the day tossing over 300 yards, and ultimately out-dueling who many think is one of the best in the league.

In the second half, on the two go-ahead drives, Love was able to make five big completions, two of them going for big-time touchdowns.

Jayden Reed continues to make Gutey look good.

Luke Musgrave is starting to shape into what many had hoped.

Dontayvion Wicks is still running wide-open.

AJ Dillon is starting to run like the player from Boston College.

These guys are playing – and playing GOOD football games.

Progress! Progress! Progress!

This, as it sits now, winning their last 2 of the three games, rookies playing well, and more importantly, Love playing good, was EXACTLY how you would want to draw this up heading into the last portion of the season.

If there was a way to draw up the way you wanted to see this team play in 2023, Sunday was picture-perfect.