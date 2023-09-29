GREEN BAY – What was that? The Green Bay Packers ran for a paltry 27 yards in the team’s 34-20 loss to the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Thursday night.

The Packers rushing offense was “putrid,” according to ESPN Milwaukee’s Mark Tauscher.

“There are no excuses,” Tauscher told Wis. Morning News on Friday. “The run game just never got going.”

It didn’t help that the Packers quickly found themselves in a double-digit hole, or that the offensive line was missing some key cogs due to injuries, including LT David Bakhtiari and LG Elgton Jenkins.

“With those two players out, you’re not going to be as good,” said Tauscher. “I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of examination and (film) review (before the next game).

The Packers will have plenty of time to think about the loss. The next game is on Oct 9th against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.