Three weeks into the Jordan Love era, and one thing is clear.

The Packers have done it again.

Through three weeks Love has displayed absolutely everything necessary for the team to begin conversations regarding a long-term contract.

Love’s command of the huddle is evident, and his ceiling is limitless. Unflappable at the age of 24, it’s clear that players want to play with and for him.

Simply put, Love has “it”.

Love’s game is not without flaw, but is there anything about his game you think wont improve over time? Love makes the difficult look easy, and I have no doubt he will ultimately hit on the lay-up throws he sometimes misses.

Keep in mind: through three weeks, Love’s favorite targets include rookies Jayden Reed and Luke Musgrave, and second year receiver, Romeo Doubs.

In 2008, Aaron Rodgers had the luxury of throwing to veterans Donald Driver, Greg Jennings and James Jones.

Prior to the beginning of the regular season, Packers General Manager, Brian Gutekunst said he thought it would take until about mid-season before he really knew what he has in his new quarterback. I believe Gutekunst’s timeline has been accelerated.

The average annual of Love’s current contract, which expires after the 2024 season, is $13.5MM. That’s more than $10MM less than the likes of Geno Smith, Ryan Tannehill and Jimmy Garoppolo.

I get it…Love’s contract was reworked four months before the start of the regular season, but after three weeks, I’ll ask you this: Who would you rather have?

Quarterbacks of Love’s ability only get more expensive with each game played. Time to lock him up.

