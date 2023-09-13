The idea of Aaron Rodgers being out for the season is still hard for ESPN’s Adam Schefter to comprehend.

Rodgers tore his Achilles’ Tendon during the opening minutes of the Jets/Bills game on Monday Night Football.

“It was incredible to be (at the game) and see the emotions swing,” Schefter told ESPN Milwaukee’s Jen, Gaby, & Chewy. “Rodgers runs out holding an American Flag (in honor of the 9/11 attacks). It was one of the more electric moments in recent history. And within minutes, that’s it, he’s done for the year without even completing a pass.”

“Now he’s out for the year.”

As for the Packers, Schefter said “they looked great” in the team’s victory over the Chicago Bears and “wasn’t surprised” by their success.

“I do have questions about Aaron Jones’ availability (against the Atlanta Falcons) with his hamstring injury,” he admitted. “I wouldn’t be surprised if Jones misses Sunday’s game.”