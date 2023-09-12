What was your reaction when you saw Aaron Rodgers season come to an end after tearing his achilles on Monday Night Football?

I was all over the place.

Initially, I was stunned. Was that the final snap of Rodgers’ brilliant hall of fame career? A question that remains on the table given the severity of the injury.

As Rodgers was being carted to the locker room, I was sad. I think NFL football is better with Aaron Rodgers playing. I was interested in watching him play for his new team. I was interested in tracking his season and the number of snaps he played…

..which brings me to my next thought: the transactional element.

With Rodgers sidelined, the Packers will receive the Jets second round pick in the 2024 NFL draft instead of a first-round pick had Rodgers played 65% of the snaps for the Jets this season.

After all those thoughts ran through my mind, my mind centered on the idea of karma.

Aaron Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay. He gladly accepted the richest contract in NFL history (at the time) and promptly gave the middle finger to Matt LaFleur’s off-season program. Aaron wanted out, and he played his way out. Aaron’s numbers last season were not due to skill erosion.

I hope Aaron makes a comeback. I hope he’s able to end his career on his terms. I’ll say it again: NFL football is better with Aaron Rodgers playing.

Right or wrong, fair or unfair, those were my honest reactions.

