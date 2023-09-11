For the first time in 30 years, someone not named Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers made the week one start in Green Bay.

Jordan Love, the team’s first-round draft pick in 2020, ushered in a new era on Sunday and did so with a statement in a road game in Chicago.

Poise.

Command.

Confidence.

All adjectives that can be used to describe the Packers QB1.

It wasn’t sunshine and rainbows Sunday – Nothing ever is. Despite a sluggish first half for the Packers, Love continued to prove over and over again why general manager Brian Gutekunst made the move on April 26th to send away the league’s 4-time MVP.

And, of course, all spring, all summer, the chatter got louder and louder.

Jordan Love is this – he is that – he can’t do this – he can’t do that. Blah, blah, blah.

Through it all, Jordan Love proved, as he had all summer, in all the team’s pre-season games, at training camp, during joint practices, that he belongs. He just does. And it was on full display in front of the team and the fans that hate them the most.

If you’re sorting through the box score this morning, Love’s final numbers may not impress you immediately, but the more you dive into them, the better they actually get.

On the money downs, on third and fourth downs, Love cashed in – Throwing 8 of 10, 141 yards, including two touchdowns for a perfect – Yep, a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

The standard remains the same in Green Bay – The only thing that changed this year was the ownership of the Chicago Bears.