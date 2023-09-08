AJ Dillon touchdowns will benefit a lot more than the Green Bay Packers – and your fantasy football roster – this NFL season.

Dillon recently announced a partnership with Bernatello’s Pizza, and every time he crosses the goal line, 168 pizzas will be donated to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

The fourth-year running back wears No. 28 for the green and gold, and Bernatello’s will multiply that number by six, representing every point scored.

“We met AJ and his beautiful wife, Gabrielle, at a Feeding America event, Dining with the Dillons,” said Chad Schultz, President of Bernatello’s Pizza Inc. “We were so impressed with their passion and commitment for the community, a passion that Brew Pub Lotzza Motzza also shares, we knew that we could make a positive impact by teaming up with them to serve our community and help to change lives for the better.

“We are very excited about this opportunity and believe AJ Dillon and Brew Pub Lotzza Motzza Pizza are a perfect to help support Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.”

The Lottza Mottza pizzas are made with premium meats, and in typical Wisconsin fashion, over half-a-pound of cheese.

“Gabrielle and I are very excited to be partnering with Brew Pub Lotzza Motzza Pizza this season,” said Dillon. “Not only are their pizzas delicious but they’re a team partner of the Packers and also supporters of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, a group that is very near and dear to our hearts.”

Dillon recorded a career high seven rushing touchdowns in 2022 and multiple fantasy projections predict him to score closer to double-digit touchdowns this season.

“We love working with AJ Dillon throughout the year, and being able to provide some of the best Wisconsin-made pizza to families in our community is yet another example of so many ways AJ gives back,” said Scott Marshall, Vice President of Development and Communications for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

The Dillons recently completed a successful “Healthy Kids Healthy Summer” fundraising effort with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, raising money for summer meals for local children while school wasn’t in session, with ready access to nutritious meals.

“Green Bay is my home, and with any partnership, my wife and I want to find ways that give back to our community,” he added. “We thought that partnering with Brew Pub to donate pizzas to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin for each touchdown I score was a great way to accomplish that. Hopefully we will be giving away thousands of pizzas this year.”

Bernatello’s Pizza is the official pizza of the Green Bay Packers.

“AJ is a player who is so impressive on the field, but even more impressive off the field as a man of great character and passion for serving people in need,” continued Schultz.

“We are looking forward to the opportunity to serve the community together.”