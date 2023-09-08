Well, Packers fans – we made it.

It’s the opening weekend of NFL football, and for most of us, it is a day we have been waiting for since April 26th, when Aaron Rodgers was sent packing to the Big Apple.

For many fans, this opening game in Chicago is all about Jordan Love, and for the most part, I can respect that. I get it. You want to see what you have in your future under center, especially following back-to-back hall of famers.

However, for me, this is not about number 10 as much as it is about his playcalling head coach.

Since 2019, head coach Matt LaFleur has helped lead this team to 47 wins, averaging almost 12 wins a season.

Quite impressive for the former assistant. But now, the stakes have changed. There is no more Super Bowl or bust mentality on this team. There is not an all-pro at wide receiver.

There is not arguably the greatest thrower of the football in Aaron Rodgers lining up under center.

You decided to retain defensive coordinator Joe Barry for another year after a massive disappointment in 2022.

The pressure for LaFleur should be turned up all the way on. It should NOT be solely focused on Love.

Yes, the Packers will need to figure out what they have in their QB, but the guy leading the charge, developing his version of leadership, and coaching the youth movement in Green Bay is what I’m focused on for 2023.

How does LaFleur coach without any crutches? How does he develop? How does he lead, and can he still be successful?

The pressure is on in Green Bay, and it’s NOT for who you think.