Believe it or not, the Green Bay Packers are only 18 days away from opening their season down in Chicago. Football is finally making its way back.

The talk of the town this summer has been focused on Green Bay’s new QB1 in Jordan Love, and rightfully so. The former first-round draft pick has opened eyes and made some folks do a double take after an impressive two-game stretch in the pre-season.

Some are putting the pressure on Love as a “make-it-or-break-it” type of season, and to me, that pressure needs to be directed towards the other side of the ball.

Jordan Love undoubtedly needs to prove to GM Brian Gutekunst & Co. that he can play. I think most fans would agree with that, but this is not a one-year test for Love or the offense.

However, it is for defensive coordinator Joe Barry and the defense. Typically an offense takes more time to get into a rhythm and develop a good rapport, whereas a defense is much easier to find their groove.

The excuses, barring any catastrophic injuries, are out the window.

At every level, from the beef up front to the signal callers in the middle, to the cornerbacks on the back end, this defense has an all-pro player at every vital position. It is also a defense littered with first-round pick after first-round pick – including eight since 2016.

This is a team that, let’s be honest, easily should have a top-ten unit on defense. The talent is there. The investment has been made. It’s time to start seeing all of it pay off.