For better or worse, the Green Bay Packers have officially began their new era on Friday night.

No longer is number 12 under center for the green and gold, as we all witnessed Jordan Love run out of the tunnel for the team’s first preseason game in Cincinnati over the weekend.

For first-year starter Jordan Love, who the Packers selected in round one of the 2020 NFL Draft, whether it was a game that counted in the standings or not, the weight of the world’s eyes weighed down on number 10.

Love, who, in my opinion, looked ready, looked poised, was efficient in all phases, and was most definitely in control for the two drives he led, one of which he completed a beautiful 9-yard touchdown pass to second-year wide-out Romeo Doubs.

Watching the game, it was clearly evident Love belonged. He looked comfortable; he called the right check-downs and made the right passes.

Sure, he missed a throw or two he’d like to have back, he only missed three throws all night, but nonetheless ask yourself which quarterbacks don’t

Look, there is no doubt about it. Every throw, every snap, and every game Love starts from here on out will be judged under the microscope of criticism, but for the first big test of his new journey, the first-year starter aced the test.