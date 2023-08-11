It’s the moment Packer fans have been waiting for since the departure of number 12 in Green Bay.

Time to see Jordan Love under center in a meaningless game here in mid-August.

Usually, at this time of the year, we fully expected the starter in Green Bay to sport a new and primarily questionable-styled sideline hat, wearing a headset, and listen to play calls for the backup QB.

Times are changing, and it’s a good thing, they must. Jordan Love needs to play this preseason, and here is why:

The Packers need him to get the reps; it really is just that simple. Timing, rhythm, and mental preparation that can only be assured in an actual game-setting environment are crucial to a first-year starter in a place called “TitleTown.”

Secondly, the Packers have routinely started the season off slow the past three seasons. The common denominator? Most, to all starters, never played a minute of preseason action. And, for the most part, I get it. 2015 scared many fans after soon-to-be Packers hall of famer Jordy Nelson went down with a torn ACL. Sometimes though, the reward outweighs the risk. Inquires will happen. In-game. At practice. In the weight room. They are unavoidable.

And, lastly, Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City plays in the preseason. If the league’s arguably top quarterback, who won a Super Bowl, makes time for meaningless games, so can Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers.

For this season, the expectations in Green Bay should be relatively low. It’s not a Super Bowl or bust type of season. This season is all about Love — what he is and what he is not. This is a make-it-or-break season for discovering Green Bay’s future. Nothing more, nothing less.