The Green Bay Packers are just one week into the beginning of their new era in Titletown.

For Packers fans everywhere, the first week of practices was precisely what you wanted to see from newly appointed starter Jordan Love.

I think it is safe to say the whole world is most definitely watching the former first-rounder out of Utah State this summer, and after the first week, #10 showed out why he was ready to take over while, at the same time, proving why Brian Gutekunst selected him in 2020.

Hitting the net, tossing sixty-plus yard bombs to Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs in tight coverage, poise in the pocket, and helping lead the charge for a game-winning field goal are just a few of the highlights from #10 following week one as the teams new leader.

Simply put, this is exactly the progression; as a Packers fan, I have been waiting to see. It’s almost like the off-season program, and working out with your teammates away from the team’s facilities means something – who knew, right?!

Ever since the kid was drafted, he’s had so many individuals go out of their way to tell him or the world how the Packers wasted a pick on him; he didn’t need to be selected in round one, and blah, blah, blah.

For Jordan Love, it’s about something other than living up to the expectations of the past in Aaron Rodgers or Brett Favre.

It’s about being Jordan Love. Chances are against him, and it’s unlikely he will not become the next Hall-of-Famer in Green Bay and the best thing about that – he doesn’t need to be.