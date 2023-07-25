A new era in Green Bay will officially get underway this week.

The Packers will open their training camp with a new starting quarterback under center for the first time in 15 seasons.

On Monday, the Packers held their annual owner’s meeting with an announcement of buying the company that makes the cheese heads, a financial report that no one seemed to care about, and some interesting words spoken by the team’s president, Mark Murphy, regarding Jordan Love.

In that speech, Murphy acknowledged his appreciation of the past and his excitement for the future, saying, “We should know what we have in Jordan halfway through the season…”

He went on to say more, but I’ll stop it right there – and say I completely, with respect, of course, disagree with Mr. Murphy on that comment.

We will not know what we have in Jordan Love by mid-season, which is roughly the end of October or the beginning of November.

If you recall, Aaron Rodgers’ first entire season as a starter, the Packers went 6-10 with a much older and experienced team.

It also seems to be a trend amongst Packers fans that we will know within the first few weeks what we have in #10, and it’s going to take more than a season to get the answer we are all so eager to seek.

Look, this is, by far, the youngest offensive roster in the league. Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs will lead the receiver room – key word “lead” – two guys who were just drafted last April.

Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft will likely lead the tight end position, and they were just drafted three months ago.

Don’t forget about Matt LaFleur. He must adjust as well. His play calling will revolve around something other than a 4-time MVP. How does he help in the equation of helping Jordan succeed?

Be patient, Packers fans, this season will have its ups and downs, but regardless of any of that – Jordan Love deserves more than eight weeks to prove his worth.