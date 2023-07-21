A new era will officially begin to get underway this weekend in Green Bay, as the 13 rookies drafted by the Packers will report to the team’s facilities starting today ahead of training camp.

If you ask me, it’s a draft class; on paper and of past college production, this one could go down as Guteys finest yet, but it is also the most critical draft class, and here’s why.

With Rashan Gary likely to miss time to begin the season, the first-round pick out of Iowa, Lukas Van Ness, will have a massive role right out of the gate as he will be expected to fill a void at rushing the passer.

Tight ends Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft are entering a tight end room that currently only holds former third-round picks Josiah Deguara and Tyler Davis.

Those two, both high draft picks, will be expected to lift the tight end position to levels it hasn’t seen in quite some time.

Jayden Reed, the team’s other second-round pick, is coming into one of the youngest receiver rooms in NFL history. He’ll join second-year wideouts Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, as those three will be heavily in the mix to produce numbers in the passing game, and gain the trust of first-year starting quarterback Jordan Love.

Look, the debate can be had, and honestly, it should be had, But this could be the most vital draft class we have seen in Green Bay for the reasons I just laid out to you.

If Matt LaFleur and company want to regain success, and for some coaches, maybe their jobs, these rookies will play a significant part in ensuring that happens.