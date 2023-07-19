The new era in Green Bay Packers is just one week from getting underway, as the team will begin to report to Titletown beginning on July 25th.

Things in Green Bay, as opposed to years past, have been quiet this off-season, with Aaron Rodgers’ departure and Jordan Love’s appointing.

For most Packers fans, it was a sign of relief this past April when Brian Gutekunst sent away the 4-time MVP to the big apple.

There was no more needing to tune in to a punter talk show to gather updates on whether or not QB1 would want to come back to Green Bay.

Trading away Rodgers also changes expectations in Green Bay, and rightfully so.

You shouldn’t expect a first-year starter, despite years in the system or the league, to get under center and have the same expectations you would if a Super Bowl-winning quarterback with 4 MVPs was leading the charge.

It may sound ridiculous, but fewer expectations are good news for Jordan Love.

Simply put, the pressure to perform this season should NOT reside on the quarterback from Utah State.

Instead, guys like head coach Matt LaFleur, Joe Barry, and Brian Gutekunst should wear that hat for at least this first post-Rodgers season.

LaFleur, who won more games in his first three seasons than another coach, must prove to the league and maybe himself that he can win without an MVP.

Barry must prove to literally everyone he can lead a defense littered with first-round picks and all-pros.

And, lastly, Gutey must prove he made the right choice in trading away the surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer.

If any one of those three things fail, look out in Green Bay.