The Green Bay Packers wrapped up their organized team activities on Thursday and will enter the summer with a similar yet different feel.

Same offensive line. The running back room is still solid—a veteran-led defense with stars scattered all over.

Now, shift to the most crucial position – The quarterback.

12 is out.

10 is in.

Most assume it is a do-or-die season for Jordan Love, and for those who are assuming, you know what that makes you and me…

Jokes aside, Jordan Love enters 2023 with a chip on his shoulder, developed leadership skills, and the opportunity to prove many wrong, but despite all that, he is NOT the one with the most pressure to perform.

Where does that pressure reside? Well, that would be on his head coach, his play-caller, Matt LaFleur.

Since 2019, coach LaFleur has won 71% of his regular season games in Green Bay, and since he took over, no one, I mean absolutely no one, has given him his credit.

Why? Because most people gave the lazy, predicted answer, it was due to having Aaron Rodgers.

Without 12, this is a perfect opportunity for LaFleur to run HIS offense, HIS locker room, and HIS team.

If LaFleur is one of the top coaches in the NFL, he will tailor his offense to fit Love and allow the offense to function with success.