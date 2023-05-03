The days off the off-season drama at 1265 Lombardi Ave are slowly fading away, thankfully.

As of Tuesday, according to ESPN, the Green Bay Packers did not pick up the fifth-year option on their new starting quarterback, Jordan Love.

Yesterday, I provided a few reasons why I would not, and it turns out, even though I was slightly right, Russ Ball and Brian Gutekunst were still two solid steps ahead of me.

Instead of the 20.3 million dollar price tag, the fifth year would cost, the Packers instead inked their new starter to a 1-year extension which will provide Love a healthy pay raise in 2023 and will also help the team financially in 2024.

This bodes well for both sides and here’s why:

The Packers not only create some much-needed, much-deserved cap space in 2024, but they also leave their 2-year window open to get a solid look at their hope for the future.

They protect their downside in case Love stinks, and this deal helps Love’s upside by saving close to $7 million in guaranteed money.

For Jordan Love, it’s a healthy pay raise of more than 10 million dollars, regardless of how he performs. If he does perform well, which the team expects, he can make what he would have earned under the fifth-year option.

This deal is easily a win-win for both parties, sets aside any QB drama for once, and gives each side a sensible approach to 2025.

If you think otherwise, don’t. It’s not that deep.

Look, despite what some of you have thought of the job the front office has or has not done – the off-season of Gutey just keeps on giving.