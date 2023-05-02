If New York Giants General Manager, Joe Schoen could do it all over again, he would pick up the fifth-year option on the rookie contract of quarterback, Daniel Jones.

After three lackluster seasons with the Giants, Jones entered his fourth year as a starter with zero clarity on his future.

After a breakout season leading the Giants to a post-season win, the Giants had no choice. They signed Jones to a 4-year $160 million dollar contract.

The Packers avoided a Jones-like situation with Jordan Love. They chose not to pick up Love’s fifth-year option but devised a contract extension for similar money. Love gets a raise in 2023, and the Packers receive some cap relief in 2024.

The ability to compromise also means the Packers will avoid a potential franchise tag situation and reluctantly offering a blockbuster deal based upon the merits of a single season.

The ability to compromise means Love will have less pressure to perform with a largely unproven cast of skill position players in 2023.

The move gives Love more security in 2023 and leaves the Packers will options after 2024.

I’m still unclear if Packers GM Brian Gutekunst truly believes in Love…heck, maybe he doesn’t even know yet.

But the ability to compromise appears to be a win for both parties.

