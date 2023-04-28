MILWAUKEE — Always keep an eye on your competition.

Prior to the 2023 NFL Draft, following the Green Bay Packers trade of quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, pundits, experts and oddsmakers alike significantly lowered their expectations for the team.

DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Packers as the least likely team to win the NFC North at +500. Meaning, if you wager $100, your payout would be $500.

The Detroit Lions are the odds on favorite (+140) followed by the Minnesota Vikings (+250) and Chicago Bears (+330) at second and third respectively.

So what did the north divisional foes do on opening night of the NFL Draft?

Chicago Bears: Darnell Wright, offensive tackle from Tennessee.

Originally slated to pick first overall, Chicago traded down, and then down again to collect draft assets before picking Wright at 10.

ESPN’s Matt Miller calls Wright a “plug and play starter” who will start from day one.

Detroit Lions: Jahmyr Gibbs, running back from Alabama and Jack Campbell, inside linebacker from Iowa.

Gibbs, drafted 12th, has been compared to Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys.

As for Campbell, a college teammate of Green Bay’s first-round pick Lukas Van Ness, Miller analysis calls him “the new anchor of Detroit’s defense.”

Minnesota Vikings: Jordan Addison, wide receiver from the University of Southern California.

Set to be paired with elite talent Justin Jefferson, Miller calls Addison a “high-impact, day one starter,” who he compares to Keenan Allen.

Despite the pick of Van Ness, nicknamed Hercules, wagered money still doesn’t favor Green Bay to be successful this season.

The other not-so-favorable betting lines involving the Packers include a -215 to miss the playoffs, their over/under for wins is just 7.5 and a +5000 to hoist the Lombardi trophy at season’s end.