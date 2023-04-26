Progressively awkward.

That’s how I would describe the day’s events as Aaron Rodgers’ transitioned from quarterback of the Green Bay Packers to quarterback of the New York Jets.

It started with a heartfelt and genuine post on Instagram in which Rodgers expressed gratitude for everything and everyone in Green Bay. He even called out Mark Murphy and Brian Gutekunst by name.

Awkwardness set in as soon as Rodgers entered the Jets facility and greeted Jets owner Woody Johnson.

During the press conference, Johnson asked for applause after his opening statement. Rodgers blamed the cell service at his California home as the reason he and Gutekunst were unable to connect.

According to Rodgers, Gutekunst needed to use Face Time to reach him.

What?

I’m guessing there were no signal issues last off season when Rodgers and the Packers discussed the richest contract in franchise history.

If the Packers were committed to Jordan Love as the team’s starter in 2023, why wasn’t that discussed with Rodgers earlier in the off-season?

Oh, I don’t know, maybe it’s because they didn’t know your intentions. Intentions that weren’t communicated until after his darkness retreat.

Rodgers’ expression of gratitude reads like a man who is truly appreciative of his time in Green Bay. But Rodgers can never just leave it at that.

Throwing shade is among the things Rodgers does as well as throwing footballs.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.