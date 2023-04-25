Not too long ago, on January 8th, the Packers were officially eliminated from the 2023 playoff picture.

Things in Green Bay were, to put it simply, bleak. They were unknown. There were clearly more questions than answers.

Fast forward to March 15th, and an appearance on a punter’s daytime talk show answered the biggest of them all.

Following the news of a new era beginning in Title Town…

Here’s my take on it all…

The Packers did a marvelous job in sending off an almost-40-year old QB, who said he was “90%” retired just over a month ago.

The Packers getting a pick swap for 15 to 13 is excellent, but the one piece that really sticks out to me, is the 2024 conditional 2nd-round pick, that, barring injury to 12, easily becomes a first.

Also huge in this, no protections from Green Bay to New York, which, to my best guess, was the reason for the hold-up.

The bottom line here is – No one is saying Love is going to do what 12 did. That’s not realistic.

Rodgers will quickly go down as the most incredible thrower of the football in Green Bay, and you can make the argument in NFL history.

It’s ok to appreciate 12, appreciate his greatness, and at the same time, it’s also ok to accept it was time to move on from a 40-year-old QB who was “90%” retired.

The Packers did a great job here, and if you didn’t respect the job Gutey has done, it’s past time you start doing so.