GREEN BAY, Wis. — Although an official conclusion did not come from it, Aaron Rodgers went on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday afternoon, proclaiming that his intention has been to play for the New York Jets since Friday. The Green Bay Packers star claimed that it’s a matter of the two teams deciding on final trade compensation.

Rodgers stated that he feels like the Packers were inconsistent in their messaging to him. He claims that Green Bay brass told him that they’d like him to take as long as he needed to decide on his future, and that they wanted him to retire with the Packers. However, Rodgers felt the tone shift when he exited his darkness retreat.

“When I came out of the darkness, something changed,” Aaron Rodgers told McAfee cryptically.

After 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers learned from his own sources that the team had been shopping him during his four days in darkness. While in his retreat, Rodgers took a full day to contemplate retirement and another full day to contemplate playing for another year.

He expressed that he wanted more clear expectations from the Green Bay Packers’ officials. He cited previous situations with older players including Randall Cobb, Clay Matthews and Jordy Nelson, who were let go by the Packers as they approached retirement age.

Roughly 20 minutes before the future Hall of Fame quarterback was scheduled to appear on the show, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported that the Jets and Packers are still discussing terms on a deal for Rodgers.

He added that the Packers are not asking for multiple first-round picks, disputing a report earlier in the day suggesting they wanted a ‘Matthew Stafford to the Rams’ level package, which included two first-round picks.

Rodgers met with the Jets recently, but told them he wasn’t ready to make a formal decision.

At this point, it’s Aaron Rodgers’ perspective that the Packers want to move on… “and so do I.”

