Packers general manager Brain Gutekunst spoke to the media yesterday during the NFL Draft combine.

Since the sudden end to the season for the Packers, who finished 8-9, this is the first time we have heard extensively from Gutey, and to me, a clear message was sent to Packer Nation…

It’s time to move on.

And, yes, I know, he didn’t say those exact words…

However, to me, listening to him talk, the most important thing he said on Tuesday was what he didn’t say.

Not once did he mention he wants Rodgers back, as he has numerous times in the past, most recently actually coming in December.

In fact, he mentioned multiple times he believes former first-round draft pick Jordan Love needs to play as well as describing the excitement centered around the young quarterback.

So what could the Packers do with Aaron Rodgers?

Gutekunst labeled the situation as all options could be in play.

What are those options, exactly? A trade? Maybe Retire? Possibly back in Green Bay?

Rodgers has made it clear – If he is to come back, he wants HIS guys back and wants to continue to do things HIS way.

In my opinion, the Packers and most notably, Brian Gutekunst are more ready to move on from their veteran quarterback than they ever have been before.

Don’t believe me? Ask his teammates, his coaches, or even Darius Slay from the Philadelphia Eagles, who had high praise for the quarterback following their week 12 match-up.

Not only are the Packers brass ready to move on from Rodgers, they are more excited about their future than ever before – even if they wont say it.

And they should feel that way. Jordan Love absolutely looks ready to play.

If you’re the Packers, you drafted Love for a reason – let this off-season be YOUR reason to usher in a new era in Titletown.