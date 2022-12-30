That’s a bold strategy, Jaire. Let’s see how it works out for you.

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander gave the Vikings some not-so-needed bulletin board material on Thursday.

Alexander called Minnesota star receiver Justin Jefferson’s Week 1 performance against the Packers “a fluke.”

9 catches for 184 yards and 2 touchdowns for the NFL’s leading receiver didn’t seem fluke-ish at the time, and it still doesn’t now.

Nor did Alexander and the Packers’ secondary getting toasted by Terry McLaurin…

and Stefon Diggs…

and CeeDee Lamb…

and Treylon Burks…

and Jaylen Waddle…

and Tyreek Hill.

Sensing a trend here? These “flukes” have been happening all season long.

Not a good look for the league’s top paid corner, even if he’s not shadowing these guys for the entire game.

The greatest players don’t have to tell you they’re the greatest. They just are. They let their play do the talking.

Alexander, meanwhile, just won’t shut up.

That says all you need to know.

The postgame interview after the Dolphins game last week was cute, but Jaire better hope Jefferson doesn’t come up with another “fluke” on Sunday.

If he does, the Packers season will be over.