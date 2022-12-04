CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Rodgers led three fourth-quarter scoring drives and the Green Bay Packers rallied to beat the Chicago Bears 28-19.

Packers receiver Christian Watson ran for a 46-yard touchdown in the closing minutes after Jaire Alexander intercepted Justin Fields. Green Bay trailed 19-10 after three quarters but made enough plays down the stretch to come away with its eighth straight win over the Bears.

Aaron Rodgers improved to 25-5 against the Bears, including the playoffs, in what may be his last start at Soldier Field. Rodgers was 18/31 for 182 yards and a score. Bears Quarterback Justin Fields ran for a 56-yard touchdown in the second quarter and finished with 71 yards on six attempts. He was 20 of 25 passing for 254 yards but threw two interceptions