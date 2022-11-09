Well, that’s something new.

In a public appearance in Green Bay on Monday, Packers players Dallin Leavitt and DeVondre Campbell made some bold statements about Jordan Love.

Both players spoke glowingly about what Love’s been able to do in practice and called him a starting caliber quarterback.

Campbell went as far as to say that Love is better than a lot of starting quarterbacks currently playing in the NFL.

That’s not any Joe Schmo saying that.

That’s coming from an All-Pro linebacker.

It speaks volumes because it’s the first time we’ve heard anything like that from Love’s teammates.

This isn’t hallow coach-speak or pontification from a beat writer on the sideline at training camp.

When a peer says something like that, it means something.

What that something is remains to be seen.

At 3 and 6, the Packers aren’t going to bench Aaron Rodgers.

They still believe they have something to play for.

But if this thing gets to 3 and 8 or 3 and 9, it will be time to see what that “something” Jordan Love has is all about.