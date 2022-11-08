How could you not root for Mike McCarthy?

I get it.

Things went sour at the end of his time in Green Bay.

His message got stale in the locker room, and the game, in that moment, had passed him by.

It was time for a change for both McCarthy and the Packers, and frankly, it’s been positive for both sides.

Hearing him speak on Monday, though, brought back all of those good memories from his time in Green Bay.

You can tell he really loves this place.

He loves Packers fans. He still loves the Packers organizations. He brought a Super Bowl here. Part of that Pittsburgh boy still calls this place home.

Now, he’s the enemy. He comes back to Lambeau for the first time on Sunday as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

When the ball kicks off on Sunday, he’s fair game.

But if you, for a second, do anything but applaud him, before or after kickoff, you won’t be exposing anyone but yourself.