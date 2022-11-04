You’ve heard of “The Last Dance.”

Well, this is “The Last Stand.”

This is it.

This is the Packers’ season.

At 3 and 5, there’d be no coming back from a loss to the Lions, especially with the playoff-bound Cowboys and Titans on the horizon.

It’s bigger than that, though.

If this Packers’ team can’t score against the worst defense in the NFL, they can’t score against anybody.

Detroit is giving up 32.1 points per game.

The Packers need to flirt with that number because…

Detroit is also scoring 24 points per game, and believe it or not, can pile on points in a hurry!

If this game becomes a shootout, the Packers can’t win and won’t win.

The offense needs at least 3 touchdowns and the defense needs its best performance of the season.

It’s that simple.

This is Matt LaFleur and Joe Barry’s last stand.