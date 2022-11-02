There’s a phrase.

A phrase that’s becoming as synonymous with the Green Bay Packers as the G on the side of the gold helmet.

“In on conversations.”

Brian Gutekunst and the Green Bay Packers stood pat at Tuesday’s NFL Trade Deadline, despite a flurry of activity across the league.

The Packers were reportedly in on conversations with the Steelers about trading for wide receiver Chase Claypool.

He ends up with the rival Chicago Bears, who made the same offer as the Packers.

Pittsburgh chose Chicago because they thought their draft pick would be higher.

Well, la-dee-frickin’-da.

Same story, different day. Same mud, new boots. Same trailer, different park.

The Packers are always “in on conversations,” but never get the deal done.

Here’s a thought, Brian: Sweeten the pot.

Make a better deal than everyone else.

Chase Claypool would immediately be the best receiver on the Packers by a mile, for both now and next season.

It’s just the latest shortcoming in what’s become positional malpractice toward the wide receiver position.