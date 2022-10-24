A month ago, here in Extra Points, I voiced a piece about how the Packers was would be 6 and 1, heading into a Sunday Night Showdown with Buffalo.

My oh my, how things have changed.

Since then, the Packers have squeaked out an overtime win over the Bailey Zappe led Patriots, then lost 3 straight to the Giants, Jets, and Commanders.

Now, instead of a showdown with Buffalo, Aaron Rodgers will be the biggest underdog of his career.

Who knows? Maybe they’ll go in galvanized, motivated, resolved, and pull off a major upset.

It could be just the thing to turn the season around.

Aaron Rodgers manifested that thought into the universe after Sunday’s loss to Washington.

But the prospect of 3 and 5 seems much more likely.

Forget the Super Bowl, forget the playoffs.

Finding a way to win a game is the next goal for the Green Bay Packers.

How far they’ve fallen in just 14 days.