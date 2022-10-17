A few years ago, Dodgers’ slugger Max Muncy took a long look at his work, and an even longer slow jog around the bases.

Muncy had just taken a pitch from Giants’ pitcher Madison Bumgarner and dispatched it into McCovey Cove 450 feet away.

Bumgarner took exception to Muncy’s celebration, to which Muncy responded, “if you don’t want me taking a long look, go get the ball out of the ocean.”

His point?

If you don’t want me to celebrate, then stop me.

The Jets had their Muncy Moment on Sunday.

After locking up the Packers’ wide receiving corps on the way to a 27-10 win, Sauce Gardner took a victory lap at Lambeau.

The Jets’ rookie cornerback celebrated with the visiting fans while wearing a cheesehead.

Allen Lazard promptly knocked it off his head as Gardner ran off the field, but the damage had been done.

Insult added to insult.

Lazard, nor any other Packer, has any right to be upset.

It’s real simple here: if you don’t want me parading around your field wearing a cheesehead, don’t let me beat you by 17 points.