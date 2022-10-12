“Personal foul. Roughing the passer. 15-yard penalty. Automatic first down.”
How many times have you heard those words during a Packers game?
The answer is a lot.
That’s because Aaron Rodgers is one of the few beneficiaries of how the rule is policed league-wide.
A debate on roughing is back at the forefront after a pair of seemingly clean hits on Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes this weekend.
Both hits were flagged.
Defenses are throwing their hands up going, “What am I supposed to do? Not tackle the guy?”
The fact of the matter is this: the NFL is protecting its stars in a quarterback driven league.
If you’re Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, or Patrick Mahomes, you’re going to get a roughing call if someone looks at you the wrong way.
The NFL selectively enforces that penalty based on the caliber of the quarterback.
If you’re a star, you get the call, if you’re not, you don’t.
It’s that simple.
I just wish the league would come out and say it.