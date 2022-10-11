The Davante Adams trade is looking worse and worse by the second.

Adams is in some hot water, after shoving a member of the media to the ground in frustration after Monday night’s loss to Kansas City.

The Raiders are now 1 and 4 to start the season, certainly not what Davante had envisioned in teaming up with his college quarterback, Derek Carr.

Obviously, the trade hasn’t worked out for Green Bay, either.

The Packers’ offense is pedestrian in comparison to what it was with Tae in the mix.

Aaron Rodgers can’t shake the old habit of locking in on the receivers he trusts, namely Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard, in the game’s biggest moments.

Cobb and Lazard simply aren’t Adams.

Now, look at the trade, itself.

The Packers used those first and second round picks from Vegas on Quay Walker and Christian Watson.

It’s early, but the jury is still very much out, especially on Watson.

This all begs the question, why?

Why didn’t the Packers just place the franchise tag on Adams and hold on for one more year?

The only explanation we’ve received is that they were being cordial to Davante in honoring his wishes.

I’m all about being nice, but the NFL is a business.

You don’t just let the best wide receiver in football walk because he wants to.

This whole trade has been frustrating for everyone involved, and you saw the physical manifestation of that frustration on Monday night.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.