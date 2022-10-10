It’s time to have a real serious conversation about Joe Barry.

The Packers squandered away a big lead in London on Sunday, falling to the Giants 27 to 22.

I get it, the offense did nothing to help.

Deviating from the run and questionable play-calling led to a 2nd half shutout.

But defensively, I can’t for the life of me understand what the Packers are trying to accomplish.

They’ve loaded up that side of the ball with talent and first round picks, yet we’re seeing the same mediocre to bad results.

If it’s not talent, it’s gotta be scheme.

Barry is scheming his players into soft zone coverage and waiting for the offense to make mistakes that aren’t coming.

Fans, you’re not the only ones getting irritated and impatient.

Jaire Alexander sounded off about it after the Minnesota loss.

And the normally tight-lipped Matt LaFleur said last week that he and Barry had a philosophical disagreement about the defense.

Where there’s smoke, there’s normally fire.

If this continues, where there’s smoke, someone might get fired.

