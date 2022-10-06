Are these guys ever happy about anything?

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur would not stop whining on Wednesday about having to make the trip over to London this weekend to face the Giants.

It throws their schedule out of wack, the players will be tired, there will be distractions away from the field, yada, yada, yada.

How about embracing the experience?

Being excited about the opportunity to represent the Green Bay Packers organization on a worldwide basis.

Showcasing the team and the game to a brand-new group of potential Packers fans.

You are, after all, the last team in the NFL to make this trip, after avoiding the league’s International Series like the plague for a decade.

You know what other trip is going to throw your schedule out of wack and provide some off the field distractions?

The one to Arizona in February.

With this closed mindset, though, you won’t have to worry much about that.

